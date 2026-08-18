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Learn how SmartCrowd uses a dedicated SPV for each property, what investors actually own, and how the structure supports clear property ownership and administration.
“What’s an SPV?” is a question we get a lot at SmartCrowd.
When you invest in a property through our platform, your name does not appear individually on that property’s title deed.
Instead, you receive shares in a company created specifically to hold the property.
That company is called a Special Purpose Vehicle, or SPV.
It may sound technical, but the basic idea is straightforward: the property remains one complete asset, while ownership is divided into shares that can be held by multiple investors.
Understanding this structure helps answer an important question:
What do you actually own when you make a fractional property investment?
An SPV is a separate legal entity created for a specific purpose.
In SmartCrowd’s structure, each SPV is established to hold one particular investment property. Investors own shares in the SPV, while the SPV legally owns the property on their behalf.
For example, if an investor contributes AED 10,000 towards a property with a total acquisition value of AED 1 million, that investment represents a proportional interest in the SPV holding the property.
This does not mean the apartment or villa is physically divided between investors.
The property remains whole. It is the company ownership that is divided into shares.
A fractional property may have dozens or even hundreds of investors.
Listing every individual investor directly on one title deed would be difficult to administer and may not be possible within the applicable property-registration process.
SmartCrowd therefore uses one SPV for each property. The SPV’s name appears on the title deed, while investors are recorded as shareholders in that SPV.
This creates one legal property owner while still allowing multiple people to hold proportional interests in the asset.
Investors can also use the relevant SPV name to check its details through the DIFC public register.
The SPV is not necessarily created as soon as a property first appears on the SmartCrowd platform.
The property is initially listed so investors can review the opportunity and contribute towards its funding target.
Once that target is reached, SmartCrowd closes the funding stage and moves forward with creating the dedicated SPV in the DIFC. The property is then held through that vehicle, and investors receive shares based on the amount they invested.
If the property does not reach its funding target within the stated period, committed funds are returned without fees being deducted.
To find out more on why an SPV is needed, Click Here
A SmartCrowd investor owns shares in the property-specific SPV.
The SPV owns the physical property.
This distinction matters because fractional ownership is sometimes misunderstood as a general credit recorded inside an investment app. Under the SPV model, the investor’s interest is connected to a separate company created for the relevant property.
SmartCrowd’s published investment structure explains that the number of shares allocated to an investor corresponds to the amount invested.
The investor therefore does not receive exclusive ownership of a bedroom, floor or physical section of the property. Their ownership is represented through their proportional shareholding in the legal entity that holds the complete asset.
Using a separate SPV for each property helps keep the assets and financial records distinct.
An investor in one property does not automatically own an interest in every other property offered through SmartCrowd.
Their shares relate to the specific SPV holding the property they selected.
This also helps separate the property from SmartCrowd’s wider business and from unrelated investments on the platform.
SmartCrowd also maintains a contingency plan for what may happen if the platform permanently stops operating. Depending on the investors’ decision, property administration may be transferred to a predefined asset manager or the property may be prepared for sale.
The SPV structure therefore provides legal separation and a clearer ownership record.
It does not mean that no further administration would ever be required if the platform stopped operating.
An SPV helps organise ownership. It does not guarantee the investment’s performance.
The property could still:
Regulation does not remove these risks either.
Smart Crowd Limited is a DIFC company regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and authorised to operate a crowdfunding platform for retail clients. The SPVs are DIFC-incorporated companies used to hold individual properties. They should not be described as separate DFSA-regulated financial-services firms.
The legal structure and regulatory framework help make the investment clearer and more organised. They do not turn property into a guaranteed or risk-free investment.
To read more on how SPVs protect you, Click Here
When investors vote to sell a property and a sale is completed, the relevant costs are settled and eligible proceeds are distributed according to each investor’s proportional shareholding.
SmartCrowd investors may also have the option to list qualifying shares through the Share Transfer Facility, which currently operates during limited windows. Eligibility and buyer demand apply, so listing shares does not guarantee an immediate sale.
This means ownership through an SPV does not provide the same daily liquidity as a publicly traded share.
It remains an investment in an underlying property.
The SPV is not simply an administrative detail.
It explains:
The key distinction is simple:
You do not personally own a physical section of the apartment. You own shares in the dedicated company that legally owns the complete property.
That structure makes fractional property ownership possible, but investors should still review the individual property, expected costs, holding period, exit process and risks before deciding whether to invest.
Yes. Under SmartCrowd’s structure, the property is legally registered in the name of its dedicated SPV. Investors own shares in that SPV in proportion to the amount they invested.
Individual investor names are not normally listed directly on the property title deed. The SPV’s name appears on the title deed, while investors are recorded as shareholders in the SPV. The SPV would be listed in the DIFC Registry
SmartCrowd is the DFSA-regulated crowdfunding platform. The property SPV is a separate company incorporated in the DIFC to hold the relevant asset. It should not be described as an independently DFSA-regulated financial-services firm.
No. The SPV helps separate the property legally from SmartCrowd and from other properties, but it cannot prevent vacancies, falling rents, unexpected costs or a decline in the property’s value.
Not necessarily. Investors may exit through a property sale or, for eligible investments, by listing shares through SmartCrowd’s Share Transfer Facility. An available exit route does not guarantee that a buyer will be found immediately.
Disclaimer: This blog is intended solely for educational purposes and should not be considered financial, legal or investment advice. Property values and rental income can rise or fall, and investors may not recover the full amount invested.
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SmartCrowd allows you to start investing in Dubai’s booming property market, build your own rewarding real estate portfolio, generate a passive income, and enjoy remarkable returns. Through SmartCrowd, you can reap all the benefits of direct real estate investments (i.e., by owning the properties) and reduce your risk by allocating your capital across a number of properties all through an award-winning digital platform.
RISK WARNING: Investments in property and unlisted shares carry a risk. Your capital may be at risk and you may not receive the anticipated returns. This is not investment advice. These estimates are based on past performance and current market conditions which cannot be regarded as an accurate indicator of future results. You should do your own due diligence or consult with an independent third-party advisor. Where Investment declines in value or is not repaid, you will still need to meet your repayment obligations. Please review the full set of risk disclosure.
Numbers and returns mentioned are of past performances and not indicative of the current market unless highlighted and promoted as such.