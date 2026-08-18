Learn how SmartCrowd uses a dedicated SPV for each property, what investors actually own, and how the structure supports clear property ownership and administration.

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“What’s an SPV?” is a question we get a lot at SmartCrowd.

When you invest in a property through our platform, your name does not appear individually on that property’s title deed.

Instead, you receive shares in a company created specifically to hold the property.

That company is called a Special Purpose Vehicle, or SPV.

It may sound technical, but the basic idea is straightforward: the property remains one complete asset, while ownership is divided into shares that can be held by multiple investors.

Understanding this structure helps answer an important question:

What do you actually own when you make a fractional property investment?

A Step by Step Guide to SmartCrowds SPV Process

What Is an SPV?

An SPV is a separate legal entity created for a specific purpose.

In SmartCrowd’s structure, each SPV is established to hold one particular investment property. Investors own shares in the SPV, while the SPV legally owns the property on their behalf.

For example, if an investor contributes AED 10,000 towards a property with a total acquisition value of AED 1 million, that investment represents a proportional interest in the SPV holding the property.

This does not mean the apartment or villa is physically divided between investors.

The property remains whole. It is the company ownership that is divided into shares.

Why Not Put Every Investor on the Title Deed?

A fractional property may have dozens or even hundreds of investors.

Listing every individual investor directly on one title deed would be difficult to administer and may not be possible within the applicable property-registration process.

SmartCrowd therefore uses one SPV for each property. The SPV’s name appears on the title deed, while investors are recorded as shareholders in that SPV.

This creates one legal property owner while still allowing multiple people to hold proportional interests in the asset.

Investors can also use the relevant SPV name to check its details through the DIFC public register.

When Is the SPV Created?

The SPV is not necessarily created as soon as a property first appears on the SmartCrowd platform.

The property is initially listed so investors can review the opportunity and contribute towards its funding target.

Once that target is reached, SmartCrowd closes the funding stage and moves forward with creating the dedicated SPV in the DIFC. The property is then held through that vehicle, and investors receive shares based on the amount they invested.

If the property does not reach its funding target within the stated period, committed funds are returned without fees being deducted.

To find out more on why an SPV is needed, Click Here

What Does an Investor Own?

A SmartCrowd investor owns shares in the property-specific SPV.

The SPV owns the physical property.

This distinction matters because fractional ownership is sometimes misunderstood as a general credit recorded inside an investment app. Under the SPV model, the investor’s interest is connected to a separate company created for the relevant property.

SmartCrowd’s published investment structure explains that the number of shares allocated to an investor corresponds to the amount invested.

The investor therefore does not receive exclusive ownership of a bedroom, floor or physical section of the property. Their ownership is represented through their proportional shareholding in the legal entity that holds the complete asset.

A visual representation of how the SPV structure works by only including one property per SPV

Why Does Each Property Have Its Own SPV?

Using a separate SPV for each property helps keep the assets and financial records distinct.

An investor in one property does not automatically own an interest in every other property offered through SmartCrowd.

Their shares relate to the specific SPV holding the property they selected.

This also helps separate the property from SmartCrowd’s wider business and from unrelated investments on the platform.

SmartCrowd also maintains a contingency plan for what may happen if the platform permanently stops operating. Depending on the investors’ decision, property administration may be transferred to a predefined asset manager or the property may be prepared for sale.

The SPV structure therefore provides legal separation and a clearer ownership record.

It does not mean that no further administration would ever be required if the platform stopped operating.

What Does the SPV Structure Not Protect Against?

An SPV helps organise ownership. It does not guarantee the investment’s performance.

The property could still:

experience vacancy

generate less rent than expected

require unexpected maintenance

fall in market value

take longer than expected to sell

sell for less than the original purchase price

Regulation does not remove these risks either.

Smart Crowd Limited is a DIFC company regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and authorised to operate a crowdfunding platform for retail clients. The SPVs are DIFC-incorporated companies used to hold individual properties. They should not be described as separate DFSA-regulated financial-services firms.

The legal structure and regulatory framework help make the investment clearer and more organised. They do not turn property into a guaranteed or risk-free investment.

To read more on how SPVs protect you, Click Here

What Happens When the Property Is Sold?

When investors vote to sell a property and a sale is completed, the relevant costs are settled and eligible proceeds are distributed according to each investor’s proportional shareholding.

SmartCrowd investors may also have the option to list qualifying shares through the Share Transfer Facility, which currently operates during limited windows. Eligibility and buyer demand apply, so listing shares does not guarantee an immediate sale.

This means ownership through an SPV does not provide the same daily liquidity as a publicly traded share.

It remains an investment in an underlying property.

Why Understanding the SPV Matters

The SPV is not simply an administrative detail.

It explains:

what the investor owns

whose name appears on the title deed

how multiple investors can participate in one property

how the property is separated from other opportunities

how income and sale proceeds are allocated

The key distinction is simple:

You do not personally own a physical section of the apartment. You own shares in the dedicated company that legally owns the complete property.

That structure makes fractional property ownership possible, but investors should still review the individual property, expected costs, holding period, exit process and risks before deciding whether to invest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does an SPV own the property on behalf of investors?

Yes. Under SmartCrowd’s structure, the property is legally registered in the name of its dedicated SPV. Investors own shares in that SPV in proportion to the amount they invested.

Is my name shown on the property title deed?

Individual investor names are not normally listed directly on the property title deed. The SPV’s name appears on the title deed, while investors are recorded as shareholders in the SPV. The SPV would be listed in the DIFC Registry

Is a SmartCrowd SPV regulated by the DFSA?

SmartCrowd is the DFSA-regulated crowdfunding platform. The property SPV is a separate company incorporated in the DIFC to hold the relevant asset. It should not be described as an independently DFSA-regulated financial-services firm.

Does an SPV guarantee that my investment is protected?

No. The SPV helps separate the property legally from SmartCrowd and from other properties, but it cannot prevent vacancies, falling rents, unexpected costs or a decline in the property’s value.

Can I sell my SPV shares whenever I want?

Not necessarily. Investors may exit through a property sale or, for eligible investments, by listing shares through SmartCrowd’s Share Transfer Facility. An available exit route does not guarantee that a buyer will be found immediately.

Disclaimer: This blog is intended solely for educational purposes and should not be considered financial, legal or investment advice. Property values and rental income can rise or fall, and investors may not recover the full amount invested.